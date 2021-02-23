TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $10.81. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 54,331 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.
About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
