TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $10.81. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 54,331 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

