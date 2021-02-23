TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

TRSWF stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

