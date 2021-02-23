Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 0.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

