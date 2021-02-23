TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,700 shares of company stock worth $46,553,646. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $590.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.47. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $622.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.