TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 16.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price traded down 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $4.51. 35,236,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 47,022,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

TRXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $643.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.56.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

