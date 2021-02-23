TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $197,367.68 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.