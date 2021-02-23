TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $83,134.88 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 1,725,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,071. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 234.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.