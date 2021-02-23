TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $83,134.88 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 1,725,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,071. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 234.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

