TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.21. 7,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $5,604,474 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.