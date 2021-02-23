TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 58% Higher Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 58% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $13,208.32 and $77.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00454784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00068161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.00482263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074825 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

