Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 7%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.95. 2,451,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,431,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

In other news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

