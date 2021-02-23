Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

TRIN opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

