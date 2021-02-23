Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

TRIN stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

