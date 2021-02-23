TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $47.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $7,195,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,826,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

