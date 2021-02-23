Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Price Down 7%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.31. 3,338,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,894,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIT. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Triterras alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.