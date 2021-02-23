TriumphX Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $975,934.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.61 or 0.00487729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00070519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00082301 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.33 or 0.00508760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00073882 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

