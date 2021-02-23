TriumphX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. TriumphX has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00512327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

