TRON Price Reaches $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $3.37 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

