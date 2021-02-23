TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $3.45 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

