TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. TrueDeck has a market cap of $133,134.60 and approximately $21,127.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

