TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $851,596.69

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $851,596.69 and $5,138.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars.

