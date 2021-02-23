TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) Shares Down 2.4%

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ)’s share price were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. Approximately 326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.