Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF makes up about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.