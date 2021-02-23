Truist Increases Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $40.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target increased by Truist from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

HSII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HSII traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. 6,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,059. The company has a market cap of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

