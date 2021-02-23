Truist Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $102.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Redfin stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $6,895,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 5,945.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Redfin by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

