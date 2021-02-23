Truist Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded down $9.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 68,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,651. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.