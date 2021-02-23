Truist Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $67.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 454,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.