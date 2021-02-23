Truist Securiti Weighs in on Wayfair Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn $13.98 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Shares of W stock opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

