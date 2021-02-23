Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.32 and last traded at $97.98. Approximately 718,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 427,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,443.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $398,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,940 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,741,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.