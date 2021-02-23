TrustVerse 24-Hour Volume Hits $311,846.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $311,846.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

