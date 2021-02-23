TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $382,307.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,087,536,553 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

