TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $554,846.48 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

