Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $632,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,378. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.04. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

