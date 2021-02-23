Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Twist Bioscience worth $106,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,153.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

