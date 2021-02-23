U Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.94 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.