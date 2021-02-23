Ubex Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 100% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $9,299.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00502057 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.