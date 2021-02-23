UBS Group Begins Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

