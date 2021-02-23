UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Hold” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.