UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBS. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in UBS Group by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.