UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 241,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.