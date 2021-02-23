UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 56,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

