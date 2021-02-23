UBS Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

EPA ALO opened at €40.42 ($47.55) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.53.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

