UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 203,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

