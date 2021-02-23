UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 92,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

