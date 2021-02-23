UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.28

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

UDHCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.