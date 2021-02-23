Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $1,117,575.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RARE traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. 23,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,201. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $61,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,406,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,232,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

