UniLend (UFT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.31 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $37.62 million and $56.31 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00005781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00679570 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.72 or 0.04250037 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

