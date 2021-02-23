Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.85 ($61.00).

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

