Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.55. 37,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 157,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LATN. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 29.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

