Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.80. 20,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LATNU)

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

