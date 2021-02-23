Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

